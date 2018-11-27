Bayer (BAYN) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective from investment analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. equinet set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.50 ($102.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.20 ($108.38).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €63.53 ($73.87) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.