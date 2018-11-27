Bayhorse Silver Inc (BHS) Insider Graeme O’neill Sells 630,000 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) insider Graeme O’neill sold 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$63,000.00.
CVE:BHS opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Bayhorse Silver Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.
Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bayhorse Silver from C$0.62 to C$0.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.
Bayhorse Silver Company Profile
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It has an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.
