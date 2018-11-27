Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) insider Graeme O’neill sold 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$63,000.00.

CVE:BHS opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Bayhorse Silver Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bayhorse Silver from C$0.62 to C$0.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bayhorse Silver Inc (BHS) Insider Graeme O’neill Sells 630,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/bayhorse-silver-inc-bhs-insider-graeme-oneill-sells-630000-shares-of-stock.html.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It has an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.