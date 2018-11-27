Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Director Richard W. Frost Acquires 10,675 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Director Richard W. Frost acquired 10,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $337,436.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,066.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $277,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities set a $34.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

