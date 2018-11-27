Press coverage about Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Belo Sun Mining earned a daily sentiment score of 2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TSE:BSX opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. Belo Sun Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.47.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

In other Belo Sun Mining news, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun purchased 626,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$131,650.89. Also, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,911,209 shares of company stock valued at $598,294 over the last three months.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/belo-sun-mining-bsx-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-2-27.html.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.