Beneficial Bancorp Inc (BNCL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Beneficial Bancorp were worth $41,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 3,016.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

BNCL stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Beneficial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNCL. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

