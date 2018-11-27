Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie set a €19.90 ($23.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €20.90 ($24.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a €19.90 ($23.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.81 ($28.85).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €21.40 ($24.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a one year high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

