Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Stake Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 18,369.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,910,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,398,000 after buying an additional 1,471,850 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,174,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after buying an additional 278,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 923.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 248,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,816,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,689,000 after buying an additional 151,277 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,608,000 after buying an additional 133,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

