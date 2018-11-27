BidaskClub Upgrades Astronics (ATRO) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Astronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

ATRO stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Astronics has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Astronics had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $212.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James S. Kramer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

