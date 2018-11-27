Bio-Path (BPTH) Shares Up 7.4%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.58. 1,179,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 543% from the average session volume of 183,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Bio-Path worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

