BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.78 Million

Equities analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report sales of $101.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.10 million to $102.50 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $91.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $396.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.75 million to $398.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $436.98 million, with estimates ranging from $432.77 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $512,396.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,873,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,240.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,852 shares of company stock worth $12,869,047. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,531,000 after buying an additional 360,529 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,211,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,712,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,947,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,250,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

