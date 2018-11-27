Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $175.73 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $175.73 or 0.04669957 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bit-Z and Coinone. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $141.22 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.01511277 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000571 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000632 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,480,375 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

