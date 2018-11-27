Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] One Day Volume Reaches $171.73 Million (BCHSV)

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] (CURRENCY:BCHSV) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65.59 or 0.01535160 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $171.73 million worth of Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.02625119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00127155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00186466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.08681289 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

