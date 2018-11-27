Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $77,116.00 and $44,021.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007801 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026605 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00231186 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 59,294,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.