BlackPearl Resources (PXX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Shares of BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 257400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXX shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on BlackPearl Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackPearl Resources from C$1.55 to C$1.30 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX)

BlackPearl Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil, bitumen, and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include the Blackrod oil sands project with oil sand leases and permits covering an area of approximately 44,581 net acres situated in the Blackrod area of northern Alberta; the Onion Lake oil property with an area of approximately 10,856 net acres located in Saskatchewan; and Mooney crude oil property with an area of approximately 20,160 net acres located in north-central Alberta.

