BlackRock Inc. Has $1.54 Billion Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,454,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377,778 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $1,543,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Shares of AMP opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

