BlackRock Inc. Has $1.60 Billion Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,634,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,728 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.04% of DTE Energy worth $1,597,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.04. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

