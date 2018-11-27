Blair William & Co. IL Sells 70,711 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,711 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.75% of Fastenal worth $124,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 60.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 40.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 205,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 64.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at $141,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/blair-william-co-il-sells-70711-shares-of-fastenal-fast.html.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.