BLAST Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $487.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $54,147.00 and approximately $487.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 38,300,756 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

