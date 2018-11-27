Blockchain Quotations Index Token Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (BQT)

Blockchain Quotations Index Token (CURRENCY:BQT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Quotations Index Token has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Quotations Index Token token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, DragonEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Blockchain Quotations Index Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $35,369.00 worth of Blockchain Quotations Index Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.02613688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00127160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00186403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.08717723 BTC.

About Blockchain Quotations Index Token

Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Quotations Index Token is www.bqi.com/cn. Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s official Twitter account is @BQIofficial.

Blockchain Quotations Index Token Token Trading

Blockchain Quotations Index Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ChaoEX, Bilaxy and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Quotations Index Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Quotations Index Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Quotations Index Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

