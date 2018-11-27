Blox (CDT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $377,854.00

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Blox token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. Blox has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $377,854.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blox has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.03045229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00128032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00187463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.53 or 0.08521114 BTC.

About Blox

Blox launched on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,079,084 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is blox.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Mercatox, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

