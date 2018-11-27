bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 185,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 26.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total transaction of $3,508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Mandell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $150,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on bluebird bio to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.79.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.13. 3,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,442. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

