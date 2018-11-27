BOSTON OMAHA (BOMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $23.93 on Monday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOSTON OMAHA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services.

