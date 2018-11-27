Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 109.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $385,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $91,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,924 shares of company stock worth $118,291,554 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

