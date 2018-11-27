Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,367 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $782,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,446 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 13,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,922,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,326 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,658,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,853,000 after purchasing an additional 791,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $115.69 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.47.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

