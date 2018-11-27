Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 585 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $240,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,794,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.39, for a total value of $1,478,198.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,092.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,161 shares of company stock worth $24,063,297. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $564.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.59.

ISRG opened at $503.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.75 and a 52 week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/boston-private-wealth-llc-sells-585-shares-of-intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg.html.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.