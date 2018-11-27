Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,333 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $37,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $358,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $180,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,386 shares of company stock worth $16,373,940. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

