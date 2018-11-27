Brink’s (BCO) vs. Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) and Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brink’s and Sino-Global Shipping America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brink’s currently has a consensus price target of $96.80, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Sino-Global Shipping America has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.78%. Given Sino-Global Shipping America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sino-Global Shipping America is more favorable than Brink’s.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and Sino-Global Shipping America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s -3.46% 56.86% 5.56% Sino-Global Shipping America -6.10% -7.98% -6.39%

Volatility & Risk

Brink’s has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brink’s and Sino-Global Shipping America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $3.35 billion 1.02 $16.70 million $3.03 22.31 Sino-Global Shipping America $23.07 million 0.60 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sino-Global Shipping America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brink’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brink’s pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sino-Global Shipping America does not pay a dividend. Brink’s pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brink’s beats Sino-Global Shipping America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, and check imaging, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing, mobile phone top-up, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

