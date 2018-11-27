BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,167 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $84,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

