Brokerages Anticipate Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.10 Million

Analysts predict that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) will announce $346.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferrellgas Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.10 million. Ferrellgas Partners reported sales of $454.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferrellgas Partners.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $347.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.36 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGP. ValuEngine downgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 300,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,537. The company has a market cap of $141.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

