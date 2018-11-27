Brokerages Expect Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Aratana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aratana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, insider Ernst Heinen sold 19,308 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $134,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,073.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Steven St sold 75,000 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,851.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,513 shares of company stock worth $660,966. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 152.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETX opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aratana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

