Brokerages Expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.26 Million

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) will announce sales of $13.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $13.31 million. Bank of Commerce reported sales of $12.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full-year sales of $51.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $51.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.53 million, with estimates ranging from $60.76 million to $62.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

BOCH opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Joseph Gibson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,318.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 672.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 2,671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

