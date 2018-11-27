Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems (CYH) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Community Health Systems posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.56. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 872,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 987,647 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 837,427 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 603,012 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,299,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 832,500 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

