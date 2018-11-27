Brokerages Expect Limoneira (LMNR) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Limoneira also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Limoneira had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 2,200 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $61,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,116.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 6,350.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,289 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 71.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 505,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 14,004.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 347,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 31.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,238,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

