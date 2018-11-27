Brokerages Expect Premier Inc (PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $418.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.90 million. Premier reported sales of $411.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.79 million. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Premier stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. Premier has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

In other Premier news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,362.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $101,103.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,656 shares of company stock valued at $531,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 41.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 9.0% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Premier by 34.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Premier by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 7.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

