Brokerages Expect Total SA (TOT) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.85. Total reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Total stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Total has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter worth about $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Total by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 197,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the second quarter worth about $1,782,000. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new stake in Total during the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Total by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

