Brokerages Set Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Price Target at $26.83

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the third quarter worth $105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carbon Black by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carbon Black by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. 12,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,868. Carbon Black has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.