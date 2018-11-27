Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST) PT at $447.30

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.30 ($5.84).

CRST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.72) target price (down previously from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target (down from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, insider Stephen Stone purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £454,500 ($593,884.75).

Shares of CRST traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 367.20 ($4.80). 740,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 466.81 ($6.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

