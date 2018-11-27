Brokerages Set CVS Health Corp (CVS) PT at $89.69

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7,112.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 331,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 44.0% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.