Brokerages Set Fiserv Inc (FISV) Target Price at $80.31

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,544. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $3,986,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,447,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,508,244,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,709,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,084,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,080,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

