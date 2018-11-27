Brokerages Set Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

ORBK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 10,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,426. Orbotech has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). Orbotech had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $261.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orbotech will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Orbotech by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Orbotech by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orbotech by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Orbotech by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Orbotech by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

