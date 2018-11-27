Brokerages Set Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) PT at $26.75

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth $148,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 43.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth $465,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPH opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.55%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

