Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,174,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for about 1.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $519,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $932,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Fortive by 5,816.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 357,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/brown-advisory-inc-grows-stake-in-fortive-corp-ftv.html.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.