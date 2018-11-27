Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 967,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,185 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $164,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $557,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $145.23 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

