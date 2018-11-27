Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HD Supply by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in HD Supply by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,894,000 after purchasing an additional 661,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HD Supply by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $7,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $26,321,726.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HDS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

