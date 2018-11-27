Brown Advisory Securities LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/brown-advisory-securities-llc-increases-stake-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.