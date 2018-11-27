Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.40 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.46. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 19,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $180,479.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) by 744.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BBW. ValuEngine cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/build-a-bear-workshop-bbw-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.