Byteball Bytes Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Byteball Bytes has a total market cap of $18.44 million and $36,089.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be bought for approximately $27.82 or 0.00728872 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.02456565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00128995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00189644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.08562576 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,811 coins. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org.

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

