Bytecent Hits 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Bytecent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecent has a market capitalization of $134,136.00 and $0.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecent has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecent alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007886 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000858 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bytecent Coin Profile

BYC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,363,370 coins. Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com. Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.