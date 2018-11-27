Cabot Corp (CBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Cabot reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.76 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 943.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cabot has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $68.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.