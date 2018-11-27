Cabot Corp (CBT) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,011,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,237 shares during the period. Cabot comprises approximately 1.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $126,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 691,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 286,697 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 628,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 283,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 274,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 206,430 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of CBT opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.76 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

